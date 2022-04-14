MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Joe Toussaint to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year.

Toussaint, a 6-foot, 190-pound guard from the Bronx, New York, has played the last three seasons at Iowa. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a junior at Iowa, he competed in all 36 contests, including starting the first 21 games. Toussaint ranked first on the team in assists (3.2) and steals (1.4) and eighth in scoring (4.3). His 2.33 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked sixth in the Big Ten and 36th in the country.

Toussaint posted his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists against Alabama State. He had a single-season best 114 assists, which ranked 10th in Iowa history as a junior. His 51 steals ranked second in the conference and were the seventh most by a Hawkeye junior. Toussaint only missed five free throws (26-of-31, .839). He was credited with multiple steals in 15 games, including a season-high four in three contests.

He competed in all 31 contests in 2020-21 and ranked third on the team in steals (24). He recorded a game and career-high six steals at Maryland. Toussaint scored 12 of his season-high 14 points in the first half against No. 1 Gonzaga. He dished out a season-best seven assists against Iowa State with no turnovers.

As a freshman, Toussaint competed in all 31 contests, starting the last 20. He averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and a team-best 1.2 steals. He shot 83 percent (54-of-65) from the free throw line. Toussaint scored in double figures seven teams, led the team in assists nine times and steals eight times. Toussaint dished out a personal-best eight assists against Penn State. His 2.9 assists per game tied for the 16th most in the conference and second most by a Big Ten Freshman. Toussaint was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Jan. 6) after recording a personal-best 18 points against Penn State. He snagged a personal-best eight rebounds in the win over Cal Poly.

In three seasons at Iowa, he played in all 98 games, including 41 starts. He comes to WVU with 471 points, 160 rebounds, 279 assists and 111 steals, while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 76.6 percent from the free throw line.

“Joe is a really good defender who can handle and pass the ball extremely well,” coach Bob Huggins said. “He is really good in transition, and what we didn’t have last year in putting pressure on the ball, he will help fix that. He’s a hard-nosed, tough guard who is experienced, playing in almost 100 career games. I know our guys will certainly enjoy playing with him, and our fans will enjoy watching him compete.”

Toussaint attended Cardinal Hays High where he became the all-time leading scorer. He was a finalist for 2019 Mr. Basketball in the state of New York. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Toussaint helped lead Cardinal Hayes High to its first CHSAA city championship on the “AA” level since 1990 in 2017. He played AAU basketball for the PSA Cardinals.