Huggins announces third signing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Patrick Suemnick to a national letter-of-intent for the 2022-23 academic year.

Suemnick is a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Last season, he attended Robert Morris, where he played in 16 games and averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Suemnick had season highs of seven points against Oakland and five rebounds against Wright State. This season, Suemnick attends Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, playing for coach John Clancy.

Suemnick attended Denmark (Wis.) High School, where he averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds as a junior and 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds as a senior. He helped the Vikings to a record of 22-5 and the state tournament semifinals. Suemnick earned all-state honors as a senior.

“Pat is a mobile big man and a tough defender with tremendous energy on both ends of the floor,” Huggins said.

Following graduation, he attended the Bosco Institute in Crown Point, Indiana, where he averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds during the 2019-20 campaign. Suemnick was honored with the 2020 Grady Eifert All-In Award, given annually to a student-athlete who excels on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

Suemnick joins Josiah Davis, a 6-foot-3 guard from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada (Teays Valley Christian School [W.Va.]) and Josiah Harris, a 6-foot-7 forward from Canton, Ohio (Richmond Heights HS).

“This is a good group that will fill many of our needs with the departure of a large group when their eligibility expires next year,” Huggins said.