Bob Huggins is officially a Hall of Famer.

The legendary head basketball coach was inducted as part of its 2022 class on Saturday after years of waiting as a finalist. He was enshrined along with 12 other honorees, including NBA legends Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway.

Huggins became the fourth-winningest head coach in Division I men’s basketball during the 2021-22 season, upping his win total to 916. He now trails only Jim Calhoun (918), Jim Boehein (998) and Mike Krzyzewski (1202).

His 41-year career spans across stints at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia. The bulk of his wins came with the Bearcats (399) and the Mountaineers (326).