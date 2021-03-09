Huggins not a finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins’ quest to reach the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will not end this year. 

The hall released its finalists for its 2021 enshrinement class, but the head coach of the Mountaineers did not make the list. 

Instead, Bill Russell, Rick Adelman and Jay Wright are the coaches who have been named finalists for the upcoming class. 

Huggins is one win shy of 900 for his career. He ranks sixth on the all-time Division I men’s basketball wins list and is fourth among active head coaches. 

