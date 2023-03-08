Hall of famer claims top spot on list in wake of Jim Boeheim's retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Bear now stands alone at the top.

Following the retirement of longtime Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, WVU coach Bob Huggins became the winningest active head coach in Division I men’s basketball. The Syracuse men’s basketball program confirmed Boeheim’s retirement Wednesday after 47 seasons.

Entering Wednesday’s clash with Texas Tech in the opening game at the Big 12 Championship, Huggins possess 934 career wins.

Huggins still remains in third place on the all-time Division I men’s basketball wins list. Only Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Boeheim (1,015) have collected more victories.

Over his 16-year tenure at WVU, Huggins has amassed 344 victories. He claimed 399 victories during his 16 seasons at Cincinnati. He and Roy Williams are the only coaches in college basketball history to collect more than 300 victories with two Division I programs.

In September, Huggins was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Huggins and the No. 8-seed Mountaineers will take on the No. 9-seed Red Raiders tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The winner will earn the right to face top-seed Kansas Thursday afternoon.

WVU appears to be in great shape to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, regardless of what happens in the league tournament, thanks to strong performances to close out the regular season.