Huggins: “We have a couple that will be under the COVID protocol.”

West Virginia could be without multiple players on Saturday when the Mountaineers take on a nationally ranked Texas team.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media Friday ahead of his team’s upcoming game against No. 17 Texas.

The Mountaineers’ road trip to begin Big 12 play this season was previously cut in half after it was announced earlier this week that WVU’s matchup with TCU had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Horned Frogs program.

While West Virginia is still going to the Lone Star State for one game against the Longhorns, Huggins said that his team will likely be without a few players.

“We have a couple [of players] that will be under the COVID protocol,” Huggins said.

The head coach did not specify which players would be under the protocol, or unavailable.

He just said simply, “We’ve had a few.”

West Virginia does boast a deep bench this season, as Huggins is not redshirting any players.

With that in mind, Huggins said he isn’t overly concerned about the depth of his team entering the weekend.

“Obviously, who makes a big difference. Obviously,” Huggins said. “But we’ve been practicing. I think our guys are ready. We’ve had plenty of time to prepare.”

Under the latest Big 12 policy regarding basketball and COVID-19, all teams need at least six scholarship players and one available coach in order to play.

West Virginia had multiple games get either postponed or canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As WVU basketball analyst Warren Baker told Gold and Blue Nation earlier this week, flexibility is key when trying to adjust to schedules that could change at a moment's notice.