WVU didn’t need to play small ball to open its doubleheader against Youngstown State on Friday, as first baseman Grant Hussey blasted two home runs as the Mountaineers coasted by the Penguins in the second contest of the three-game series X-X.

Hussey logged four RBIs in the win, bringing centerfielder Victor Scott II home with him with each crack past the right field foul pole. His total is now up to six homers on the season, topping WVU through 20 games.

WVU seemed to abandon their patented “Mazey-ball” style of play of bunting and stealing, finishing the game without a stolen base for the second time this season, while logging five extra-base hits, their third game with that tally.

The freshman Hussey was one of three Mountaineers to log a multi-hit game, tacking seven earned runs on to Penguin starter Chad Coles in 6.1 innings. Vince Ippoliti made his second start of the season at catcher for WVU and went 2-for-3 with a triple, while Scott II added a pair of hits with a double.

The run support took pressure off of WVU starter Ben Hampton, but he likely didn’t need it. The most reliable Mountaineer starter logged his fourth straight quality start, giving up two runs on six hits in seven innings of work.

West Virginia’s leather helped Hampton also, going nine innings without an error for the fifth time in six games.

Youngstown State still mustered seven hits off the Mountaineer pitching staff, led by Lucas Nasonti’s 2-for-4 day with a home run. Catcher Dylan Swarmer, who caught two Mountaineers stealing in the effort, also added two hits to that total.

WVU improves to 12-8 on the season with the win and secures its second series win of its 2022 campaign. Youngstown State falls to 9-13 and looks to stave off a sweep in the rubber match in the afternoon.

The series finale is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.