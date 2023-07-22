Former Mountaineer Ivan Gonzalez is moving up the minor league ranks. Gonzalez was promoted to the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights on Thursday.

The catcher started the season at High-A Winston-Salem. In 31 games with the Dash, he notched 26 hits and nine RBI. He’s batting .260.

Gonzalez was drafted by the White Sox in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He started his career at Single-A Kannapolis and has continued an upward climb through the minors.

In three seasons at WVU, Gonzalez was a career .289 hitter and totaled 179 hits, nine home runs, 85 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He started every game during the 2019 season and was a key contributor to the squad that hosted the first NCAA Regional in program history.