Izzo-Brown adds transfer midfielder Loza for 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of midfielder Isabel Loza to the 2022 spring roster.



“We are really looking forward to welcoming Isabel to our West Virginia family,” Izzo-Brown said. “I’m excited to see the impact she will have on our team as she comes in with a great deal of national experience.”



Loza arrives in Morgantown after playing her first two seasons at UCLA, appearing in four contests for the Bruins. In addition to her time in Los Angeles, Loza also has participated in U.S. Youth National Team training camps at the U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 levels.

A native of La Mirada, California, she played for coach Dave Christenson at La Mirada High School. Loza earned Top Drawer Soccer All-America First Team honors and was selected as the Long Beach Press-Telegram’s Dream Team Player of the Year in 2020. She also was selected an All-CIF and Suburban League MVP after scoring 20 goals and 11 assists during her senior season in 2020.

As a junior, Loza scored 15 goals and led La Mirada to the league title and state championship game. Additionally, she played club soccer with LAFC Slammers and was a member of the 2019 ECNL Southwest Conference championship team, going on to be named to the all-conference team.

The daughter of Fernando and Rosaneli Loza, Isabel has one brother and one sister and plans to major in psychology and interior design at WVU.