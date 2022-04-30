MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Safety Sean Mahone is headed south after reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Mahone heads to the NFL after spending six years and playing five season with the Old Gold and Blue, becoming the program’s leader in career games played with 55. He amassed 225 total tackles in that span, grabbed four interceptions, defended 12 passes and forced two fumbles.

The native of Liberty Township, Ohio also made an impact off the field, finishing as a finalist for the Campbell Trophy (also known as the “Heisman of academics.”).

Mahone did not get an invitation to the NFL Combine, but he did perform at WVU’s Pro Day in March. He measured 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds and ran a 4.56 40-yard dash (the fastest time of the Mountaineers who participated in the drill.).

Jacksonville currently has five safeties on its roster and selected two defensive backs in its 2022 NFL Draft class.

Mahone was one of two Mountaineers signed by an NFL team on Saturday, along with running back Leddie Brown.