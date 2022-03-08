Former Mountaineer guard tallies the most points he's scored in a single game since being acquired by Milwaukee

Jevon Carter seems to be fitting in nicely with his new team.

The former West Virginia All-Big 12 guard enjoyed another scoring outburst with the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night.

Carter, who joined Milwaukee in February, knocked down four 3-pointers to account for all 12 of his points as part of the Bucks’ 142-115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The four-year NBA guard also tallied four assists, three rebounds and two steals Tuesday. He finished the game with the second-best plus/minus on the team, at +23.

Carter’s 25 minutes played was the most of any non-starter for the Bucks.

This marks the second time that Carter has scored at least 10 points since joining Milwaukee.

The Bucks, who are the reigning NBA champs, are 5-1 since acquiring Carter from the Brooklyn Nets.