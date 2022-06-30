MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia guard, and Best Virginia assistant coach, Jevon Carter is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Carter has agreed to a two-year contract to remain in Milwaukee.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report that a deal had been struck between the two sides. Carter’s agency also announced that the guard had put pen to paper with the Bucks.

According to NBA reporter Michael Scotto, the two-year deal is worth $4.6 million, and includes a player option for the second year of the contract.

Carter averaged 4.2 points per game last year. He appeared in a total of 66 games – 46 with the Brooklyn Nets, and 20 with the Bucks.

Carter’s scoring dipped in Brooklyn. However, after making the move to Milwaukee, he averaged 5.6 points per game.

The former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.4 steals per game, in total, last year.

Carter was part of an impressive year in professional basketball for WVU alums. Carter and Knicks guard Miles McBride combined for the most points scored in one year in the NBA by West Virginia products in more than 40 years.

During his four-year career at West Virginia, Carter made a name for himself with his defensive prowess. Carter set the program record for career steals (330), and was twice named the Defensive Player of the Year by the NABC.

He was a consensus All-American in 2018, and was twice named the Lefty Driesell Award winner, which is given annually to the most outstanding defender in men’s college basketball.

Carter averaged career-highs in both points (17.3) and steals (3.0) per game as a senior during the 2017-18 season.