Pau Jimenez Albelda has joined a new club, and it’s just a 10-minute drive down the road from his old one.

Unió Esportiva Rubí announced Tuesday that it signed the 23-year-old midfielder to a one-year deal. Albelda is the club’s third signing of the summer.

UE Rubí is a Catalan club that competes in Primera Catalana, the highest division of soccer in Catalonia. It is also the sixth tier of the Spanish soccer league system.

Albelda, a native Catalan of Sant Quirze del Valles, previously signed to Terrassa FC in January after completing his career at West Virginia. He leaves the club without making an appearance, however.

“On a collective level, I have no choice but to win the league and move up,” Albelda said in a translated UE Rubí release. “The club has an ambitious project and a clear idea of ​​the game, which I think is the right one to put the club where it deserves to be.”

Pau Jimenez Albelda – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Former WVU men's soccer midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda joins Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone to discuss the origin of his pro career. After a successful stint at WVU, Jimenez Albelda returned to Spain and signed with Terrassa FC, a club in the fourth tier of the Spanish soccer pyramid. Jimenez Albelda discusses his transition to the pro game, his fondest memories from his days as a Mountaineer and even makes a bold prediction about the future of Mountaineer soccer.

Albelda played a key role in WVU’s run to the Elite Eight in 2021, donning the captain’s armband for much of the campaign and burying the game-winning penalty kick in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech. He finished his college career with three goals and six assists in 50 appearances for the Mountaineers, including 37 starts.