MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia baseball head coach Randy Mazey has named Jimmy Roesinger as the program’s newest assistant coach.

Roesinger comes to West Virginia from Air Force, we he served as an assistant coach since 2016 working with infielders as well as helping with the Falcons offense, base running, hitting, and recruiting efforts.

“We are very excited to have Jimmy join our staff,” Mazey said. “He brings great energy and work ethic and has been very instrumental in the success of the program recently at the Air Force Academy. He has a great baseball background and I know he has the ability to make our players better. Just as importantly, he will fit in perfectly with the culture we have built for Mountaineer baseball.”

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the West Virginia staff,” said Roesinger. “Thank you to Coach Mazey, Coach Sabins, Coach Garcia, and the rest of the staff for giving me this opportunity at WVU. I am beyond excited and deeply honored to join the Mountaineer family and help lead the program on another championship run. I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with these talented student-athletes and help them grow both as players and individuals. I want to thank the Air Force Academy for the opportunity for the last 8 seasons and helping mold me into who I am as a coach today. I look forward to the next chapter and the start of the journey for the next championship run!”

In eight years at Air Force, Roesinger was the volunteer assistant from 2016-19 before being promoted prior to the 2020 season. In 2023, the Falcons finished third in the Mountain West, the highest they have finished since joining the conference and found themselves back in the tournament championship game for the second straight season.

In 2022, he helped lead the Falcons to their first Mountain West title and first NCAA Regional appearance since 1969 while setting new program records in wins, hits, home runs, and runs scored.

The 2021 season for the Falcons also saw them finish with their highest RPI finish (57) and most conference wins (18) in program history. It was also the beginning of a two-year run for Paul Skenes at Air Force which saw him become the first Falcon to win Mountain West Player of the Year and eventually the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Prior to Air Force, Roesinger served as an assistant coach at Heidelberg University in Ohio, first serving as a graduate assistant for two years before being elevated for the 2015 season, where the Student Princes were ranked as high as No. 4 in the D3baseball.com rankings.

Other coaching stops for Roesinger include the Wilmington Sharks (Summer 2012), Lincoln Trail Community College (2012), and the Patterson Park Flyers (Summer 2011).

As a student-athlete at Dayton from 2008-11, Roesinger played in 208 games for the Flyers, accumulating 199 hits, 28, doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, 100 RBI, and 131 runs scored. In 2009, he hit .401 and was named first-team All-Atlantic 10 while leading the Flyers to their first A-10 regular-season championship.

Roesinger earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Dayton in 2010 before earning his MBA from Heidelberg in 2014.