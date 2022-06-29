Former WVU men’s basketball coach John Beilein will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its 2022 class, the Hall announced on Tuesday.

West Virginia was Beilein’s first stop in big-time college basketball during his extensive coaching career spanning five decades. He coached the Mountaineers from 2002-2007, winning 104 games for the Old Gold and Blue.

Beilein, a native Western New Yorker, began his coaching career at Newfane High School near his native Burt, New York. He took a series of Division III and II jobs around upstate New York before taking his first D-I position as head coach of Canisius. He was named MAAC Coach of the Year in 1994 as he led the Golden Griffins to a regular season conference title, then led the program to its first NCAA Tournament berth in nearly 40 years two seasons later.

Beilein then jumped to Richmond, where he took the Spiders to the NCAA Tournament in his first season. He led the program for five seasons before moving on to West Virginia.

WVU’s first two seasons under Beilein were difficult as the Mountaineers finished with two losing records in the Big East and missed out on the NCAA Tournament. In 2005, the Mountaineers made up for those down years as they won their way to the NCAA Elite Eight — the first of two straight tournament berths for the program.

Beilein’s Mountaineers missed out on the Big Dance in 2007 despite a 27-9 regular season record but ended the campaign with an NIT Championship.

Beilein’s career peaked over the next decade as he took the helm at Michigan. The Wolverines made the NCAA Tournament in nine of his 12 seasons at the helm, making two national championship game appearances. Beilein led the Wolverines to two Big Ten regular season titles and two Big Ten Tournament championships during his tenure, and in 2014, he was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

In 2019, he leaped the NBA, where he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for one season.

Beilein is one of nine inductees in the 2022 class, consisting of five coaches and four players. The rest of the class includes coaches Jim Calhoun, Jerry Krause, Lon Kruger and Roy Williams, as well as players Richard Hamilton, Larry Miller, Frank Selvy and Jimmy Walker.