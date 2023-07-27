Big man Kevin Jones is one of the most experienced players on Best Virginia’s roster. He has a decade of experience as a professional basketball player and his career has taken him all across the world including the Philippines, France, Serbia, Russia, Spain, and most recently Japan.

At 33 years old, Jones is the second-oldest player in Best Virginia’s lineup behind co-founder and teammate John Flowers. No matter his age, there’s always one thing you can count on when it comes to KJ – he’s going to leave it all out on the court.

That was on full display Tuesday night as Best Virginia faced DuBois Dream in the opening round. Jones paved the way with a team-high 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Jones and Flowers, both making their fourth TBT appearances, expressed before the tournament started that this could be their last year suiting up with the team. However, Jones said even though any game could be his last with the group, there isn’t any added pressure on the results.

“I just want to have fun,” Jones said. “Just getting to know these guys, being one of the older guys on the team and being through this my fourth time, I just want to have fun.”

Best Virginia makes a deeper run in TBT each year. The end goal is obviously winning the tournament and claiming the $1 million dollar prize, but for Jones, having the opportunity to play alongside his Mountaineer brothers the thing that matters most.

“The results, obviously they matter, winning the money but being around these guys, that’s the best part,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward helped bring Best Virginia life year’s ago and has been a fixture on the roster ever since, so it hard to envision him not being a part of the TBT experience. As he was discussing what could potentially be his final run, head coach James Long wanted to make sure to get in the last word.

“Can I just say something? We’ve got to stop this retirement talk. This man had 22 and 12. He’s aging like fine wine,” Long said. “We are good, isn’t that right, KJ?”

Teammate Erik Stevenson chimed in from the other end of postgame press conference table:

“Twenty-two [points] and 12 [rebounds] and he’s talking about retirement. That’s crazy.”

Jones of course laughed at their statements and flashed a big smile with his response.

“Eh, we’ll see,” he said.

The WVU Sports Hall of Famer and Best Virginia return to action on Thursday night as they face in-state foe Herd That at 7 p.m.