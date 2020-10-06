Jordan Brewster earns nods for performance in Texas win

West Virginia’s Jordan Brewster garnered some awards after her strong showing in the No. 7 Mountaineers’ 2-1 victory over Texas on Friday.

The junior scored a penalty-kick goal in the victory and led the defensive back line which allowed just one goal and four shots on net to the Longhorns. This led Brewster to earn a nod from the Big 12 Conference as the Defensive Player of the Week, and another from TopDrawerSoccer.com with a spot on their Team of the Week.

Brewster has twice been named to the All-Big 12 second team after her freshman and sophomore seasons, along with a preseason All-Big 12 honor before this season.

The Canton, Ohio native has started all 49 games in her career on defense, racking up four goals and seven assists.

This week, the Mountaineers head to Lubbock to face Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex. That contest kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.