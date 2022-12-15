MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jordan Brewster’s memorable fifth season at WVU might be over, but she’s not done racking up the accolades.

TopDrawerSoccer.com, one of the leading outlets covering college soccer, selected Brewster to its D-I Best XI list, placing her on the second team. This is her second appearance on the list, most recently earning a spot on the second team after the 2020-21 campaign.

Brewster completed her third All-American season, leading the Mountaineers to a Big 12 title before helping the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament second round. The center-back captured the attention of fans across the country when she scored the game-winning goal over TCU in the Big 12 title game from her own defensive third, beating the goalkeeper with a wild free kick.

That was one of Brewster’s three goals on the season to go along with an assist. She finished her career with nine goals and 11 assists in a program-record 101 appearances.

Brewster is one of four players from the Big 12 to earn the nod from TopDrawerSoccer.com. Trinity Byars of Texas was the lone representative to make the First Team, while TCU’s Messiah Bright joined Brewster on the Second Team. Longhorn midfielder Lexi Missimo also made the list as a Third-Team selection.