MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One week after Bob Huggins’ resignation and retirement, longtime assistant coach Josh Eilert has been named the interim coach for the 2023-24 season.

WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker said in an official release Saturday that he spoke with “knowledgeable basketball people around the country” to identify a strong group of candidates, and Eilert earned the opportunity.

“Ultimately what I came to recognize, was that conducting this search in late June was difficult for many of our candidates and also it put our talented student-athletes at a real disadvantage,” Baker said. “With that said, we will conduct our national search at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”

Eilert is entering his 16th season with WVU men’s basketball. He spent the first six years as the video coordinator before serving as Assistant Athletics Director for Basketball Operations. He was elevated to an assistant coach in July of 2022.

He was Huggins’ graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006-07 before joining the Hall of Fame head coach at WVU the following season.

“I’ve learned so much from Coach Huggins, and it was an honor to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the last 17 years,” Eilert said.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to lead the wonderful group of guys that we have in our locker room. They have been working extremely hard on the court, in the weight room and in the classroom since they returned to campus on June 5. In the coming days and weeks, I will be solidifying our roster and getting our team ready to head to Italy later this summer.”

The day before Eilert was elevated to interim head coach, three Mountaineers entered their names into the transfer portal: Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Kerr Kriisa. The NCAA provides players a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal if there is a head coaching change. Players who enter during that period still have the option to return to WVU.