MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Independence High School running back Judah Price is staying home.

Price, who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia, announced on Twitter Thursday that he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia. He also won the 2022 Kennedy Award, which recognizes the top high school football player in the state.

In 2022, Price demolished multiple West Virginia state records, including the most points scored in a season with 396. Those points came off a whopping 53 total touchdowns — 49 of which were on the ground — while rushing for over 2,500 yards and successfully completing 39 two-point conversions.

He also broke a Super Six record with 376 yards rushing in the Class AA championship win against Herbert Hoover in December. In the playoffs alone, he collected almost 800 yards on the ground. The Patriots went 13-0 in 2022.

The 5-foot-8 back also played defense for Independence. He competed on the wrestling team in the offseason, where he won an AA-A state championship in the 150-pound category.

Price will join the Mountaineers for the 2023 season.