Kansas State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

Everything you need to know about WVU's Big 12 home opener

West Virginia men’s basketball is bringing Big 12 basketball back to Morgantown as it prepares to host Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday.

Saturday starts with the return of Mountaineer GameDay, the most fun pregame show in the Mountain State. MGD previews everything about the upcoming matchup, fresh with highlights from the latest games and thoughts from Bob Huggins and his players.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Kansas State at West Virginia game information

The Mountaineers got a week off from competition after they suffered their first postponement of the season. They were slated to face TCU in Fort Worth on Monday, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the Horned Frogs’ program forced the game to get postponed to a later date which has yet to be determined.

On the other hand, the Wildcats played Texas on Tuesday night as they battled their own COVID-19 issues, down to just seven scholarship players and without coach Bruce Weber. They fell 70-57, falling to 0-2 in the Big 12 this season.

WVU hasn’t been without its own battles with the virus. The squad lost three players, including two of its biggest contributors — leading scorer Taz Sherman and defensive leader Gabe Osabouhien — before its Big 12 opener at then-No. 17 Texas. That showed up on the scoreboard, as the Mountaineers struggled to find its offensive groove and fell 74-59. Jalen Bridges did provide some spark for WVU on offense without Sherman, but it wasn’t quite enough.

As of the weekend, the trio’s status is still unknown for the Kansas State game.

That didn’t hurt the Mountaineers’ reputation a whole lot in the grand scheme of things, in light of the team’s key absences. They have been just outside of the AP Top 25 in the last several weeks of the season while receiving votes — this week, their vote total lowered, but they still got six.