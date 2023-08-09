MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU soccer player and 2022 Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year Kayza Massey was named to the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 soccer team on Wednesday.

Massey started each game in net for the past two years for WVU, and she earned All-Big 12 honors in both 2021 and 2022.

As a senior in 2022, the Ottawa native recorded a .785 save percentage and matched her single-game high of seven saves on three different occasions. She became West Virginia’s first goalkeeper to collect conference keeper of the year honors.

The Preseason All-Big 12 team was voted by the league’s head coaches who are not permitted to vote for their own players.