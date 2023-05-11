Kedrian Johnson, a recent starting guard for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, will join Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament July 25-29 at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, W.V.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at thetournament.com/tickets. Customers can also get their tickets through Wesbanco Arena in person at the venue or via phone at (304) 233-7000.

Johnson joins a roster that includes Kevin Jones and Nathan Adrian, as well as returning Head Coach James Long.

“Keddy brings energy to our team,” Coach Long said. “His last season at WVU was all about value. He greatly impacted every area of every game he was in. He was one of the best guards in the best league in the country.”

Long added, “Kedrian is going to add a bunch of energy to our experienced group. He is going to really help us change the style of play as he enters the game. He seems like a joy to coach, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity this July.”

Johnson (6-foot-3) just completed his collegiate career at West Virginia, playing in 91 games over the span of three seasons. Johnson, a native of Dallas, Texas, averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his fifth year of eligibility. Johnson finished his time at West Virginia with a career-high 27 points against Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the great West Virginia fans again,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun with the past West Virginia players. It should be a good time. Get your tickets now, and let’s go.”

Johnson’s first season at WVU saw him behind current New York Knicks guard Miles “Deuce” McBride. After McBride went to the NBA, Johnson took the keys and started at point guard the following two seasons. Johnson totaled 111 steals during his 61 starts for the Mountaineers.

Before WVU, Johnson played at Temple College in Texas, becoming the nation’s leading scorer in Junior College.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. The current roster announced so far includes Nathan Adrian, Kevin Jones, and Kedrian Johnson. Further players will be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country – culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game.