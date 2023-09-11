Mountaineers roll in the rain against Duquesne – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The starting kick time and network partner are now set for West Virginia’s Week 4 contest against Texas Tech (0-2).
West Virginia (1-1) will host the Red Raiders, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 23 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be televised and streamed exclusively on ESPN+.
The game will be the Big 12 opener for both clubs.
West Virginia is 6-6 all-time against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have had West Virginia’s number in recent years. TTU has won each of the last four meetings dating back to 2019.
WVU is 2-3 against Texas Tech in Morgantown.
This week, the Mountaineers are preparing for the Backyard Brawl’s return to Milan Psukar Stadium for the first time since 2011.