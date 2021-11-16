Kick time set, tickets on sale for NCAA men’s soccer second round

AUSTRALIA (WJW) – A reptile park in Australia says it has discovered a funnel web spider so large for its kind that experts dubbed it a "megaspider."

According to a press release from Australian Reptile Park, the spider measures in at 8 centimeters compared with the average size of 1 to 5 centimeters. It has fangs almost 2 centimeters in length, capable of biting through a human fingernail.