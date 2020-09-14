Kickoff time announced for WVU vs. Oklahoma State

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ben Queen/USA Today Sports)

West Virginia’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State will kick off Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the program announced Monday. 

WVU won its 2020 opener 56-10 over Eastern Kentucky. The Cowboys have not yet played a game this season. Their opener, originally scheduled for Sept. 12 against Tulsa, was moved to Sept. 19 due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Oklahoma State defeated WVU 20-13 in the 2019 meeting between the two foes. That game was played at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Sept. 26 contest in Stillwater, Okla., will either be televised on ABC or ESPN, according to WVU. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

