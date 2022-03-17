West Virginia baseball has gotten a big boost from its freshmen in the batter’s box. Now, he’s looking for another on the pitcher’s mound.

WVU closes its North Carolina road trip with a three-game weekend series against Campbell at the Camels’ Jim Perry Stadium. The first game is set for Friday at 6 p.m. ET, with matchups set for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The Mountaineers have been successful during its weekend series this season, taking seven wins out of 11 weekend games this year. They are looking to recuperate after taking its first midweek loss dating back to 2021, falling to Duke 2-1 on Tuesday.

Mountaineer skipper Randy Mazey will tap on freshman righty Michael Kilker (2-0, 0.00 ERA) to take the mound on Friday. Kilker will look to step up to help remedy the question mark surrounding WVU’s starting pitching, which has so far failed to give the Mountaineers sustainable innings to open games.

The Pennsylvanian has given solid innings to the Mountaineers to start his career, keeping all opponents scoreless so far. That stat does, however, come with a caveat — he has only pitched a total of seven innings across five appearances, and he hasn’t gone more than two innings in a game yet.

WVU’s Saturday starter, Ben Hampton (2-1, 2.78), has been WVU’s top starting arm so far, giving the Mountaineers more than five innings per start.

The top half of WVU’s batting order has blasted the Mountaineers to many of its wins this year as they have one of the best early-season offenses in recent years. Victor Scott’s 17 RBIs leads the attack, which has totaled 100 runs through 15 games.

Freshmen have also come up big, especially JJ Wetherholt and Grant Hussey. The West Virginian Hussey made sure to put WVU on the scoreboard against Duke when he hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season.

This will be WVU’s first-ever meeting with Campbell, which has been led by Justin Haire since 2015. The Camels currently sit at 7-9 after notching a win and a loss last weekend against Liberty.

Be sure to stop by Gold and Blue Nation for full coverage of the series.