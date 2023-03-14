After a Super Bowl appearance just a month ago, former WVU Linebacker Kyzir White is signing will reportedly rep a different bird mascot in the near future.

According to Jordan Schultz on Twitter, White is signing a two-year deal valued at $11 million with the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Mountaineer was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers and played in the City of Angels for four seasons. When the team did not renew his contract after the 2021 season, White pursued another team via free agency.

He signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in 2022 worth up to $5 million and helped them to Super Bowl LVII. In that loss to Kansas City in the championship game, he recorded four total tackles.

The Pennsylvania native was a key player during his time at WVU, suiting up during the 2016 and 2017 seasons for the Mountaineers. During his stint in Morgantown, White recorded 152 tackles, 14.5 of which were for a loss. He also racked up nine defended passes, three interceptions and four fumbles in his 25 games played across both seasons.

Another Mountaineer in the pros, linebacker David Long Jr., is also reportedly on the move.