MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After going undrafted in this week’s MLB Draft, Landon Wallace signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday evening.

Wallace played his first season at WVU this spring as a junior after spending two years at Nevada. It did not take him long to get comfortable, as he finished the season with 11 home runs, a .312 batting average, 11 doubles, two triples and a 1.013 OPS while converting from a first baseman to an outfielder. He was awarded Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

At Nevada, he hit .331 with six homers and 14 doubles over the span of two seasons.

He also holds the school record at Roseville High School in Roseville, California, for highest single season batting average (.463).

West Virginia had three players selected in this year’s draft. Carlson Reed (4th round) was taken first, followed by Braden Barry (8th round) on Tuesday. Inbound WVU transfer Zane Barnhart was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 511 overall pick in the 17th round.