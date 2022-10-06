West Virginia women’s soccer will return to Morgantown with another point after a late own goal by No. 10 TCU forced a 1-1 draw at the Horned Frogs’ Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium on Thursday.

Although they would have preferred a victory, both the Mountaineers (4-3-6, 1-0-3 Big 12) and the Horned Frogs (7-2-4, 2-0-2) maintain unbeaten records in the league after their first four games. WVU sealed the draw its second straight comeback following a thriller against Kansas in Morgantown.

TCU controlled the first half and gave WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey a tough 45 minutes to start the match. Massey faced seven shots on target, and she saved the first six.

On the seventh, Seven Castain was able to finally beat Massey after dribbling through the WVU back line in the 39th minute.

Momentum shifted after halftime as the Mountaineers began to put pressure on TCU. This time, Horned Frog goalkeeper Lauren Kellett was the one facing a high volume of shots as WVU sent seven toward the net, five of which went on target.

WVU finally broke through in the 80th minute when Lauren Segalla attempted a low cross into the penalty box. Dilary Heredia-Beltran was there to make the play, but the ball deflected off a TCU defender to equalize the match for the Mountaineers.

Kellett made five saves in the match, while Massey ended with seven.

Messiah Bright gave Massey the most work of any goalkeeper as she registered three shots on target for the Horned Frogs. TCU’s Camryn Lancaster was the only other player with multiple shots on net with two.

The Mountaineers get a week off before their next game against Texas at home on Oct. 13. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET, and admission will be free for all fans in attendance.