MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Mountaineers will look different in 2023 than they looked in 2022. But change is not always a bad thing.

West Virginia has landed three additions to its roster through the transfer portal since the beginning of March. Former Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa and former Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards are the most notable additions.

Jimmy Bell Jr. is the lone question mark on the roster for the upcoming season. Bell is practicing with the WVU football team, and weighing his options of switching sports or returning to Bob Huggins’ squad. According to football head coach Neal Brown, Bell and the football coaching staff will re-evaluate the situation following the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 22.

Aside from Bell, the basketball roster is coming together. Below is who is set to play for the Mountaineers this winter (as of April 16).

GUARDS

Kobe Johnson

Kerr Kriisa (Transfer from Arizona)

Jose Perez

Omar Silverio (Transfer from Manhattan)

Joe Toussaint

Seth Wilson

FORWARDS/BIGS

Jesse Edwards (Transfer from Syracuse)

Josiah Harris

Tre Mitchell

James Okonkwo

Pat Suemnick

Mohamed Wague