The Mountaineers have just a few games left to improve their tournament resume

With just three games left in the college baseball regular season, West Virginia (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) is still in good standing to qualify for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

D1Baseball.com continues to project the Mountaineers as a No. 3 seed in the Blacksburg Regional. Host Virginia Tech is the No. 3 ranked team in the country, according to the latest college baseball rankings.

Baseball America is also predicting that West Virginia will play postseason baseball in Blacksburg as a No. 3 seed in the regional.

Despite dropping four of its last five weekend series, the Mountaineers have kept a strong placement in the national RPI.

As of Wednesday, West Virginia’s RPI is 41, which is the sixth-best mark in the Big 12.

WVU’s weekend opponent, Kansas State (27-24, 8-11 Big 12), ranks 98th in the RPI. That means the Mountaineers need to avoid a misstep this weekend if they want to stay in a good place in the projections.

West Virginia hosts KSU Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the club’s final games before the Big 12 Baseball Championship tournament.

WVU aims to make the NCAA Tournament for the third time since the start of the 2017 season.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament field of 64 will be announced on Monday, May 30 beginning at noon ET.