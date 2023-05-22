Randy Mazey makes a visit to the mound during the Texas Tech series. (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s three-game skid in Austin continues to have its impact.

The Mountaineers have dropped significantly in the national polls, and now their status as a projected regional host is in jeopardy.

Last week, D1 Baseball had Randy Mazey’s ball club as a No. 7 national seed. In the website’s updated field of 64, the Mountaineers have lost their top 16 status. They are now projected to join Virginia, Pennsylvania and Iowa in the Charlottesville Regional.

The Cavaliers sit 44-11 overall and take a nine-game winning streak into the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship. After sweeping Georgia Tech to end the regular season, the two teams will meet in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday. UVA is the Coastal Division champion.

Following its sweep of WVU, Texas has now emerged as a regional host, along with fellow regular season co-champion Oklahoma State.

Loyola Marymount, Dallas Baptist and Texas A&M are the other three teams currently in the Austin Regional. Oral Roberts, Oregon State and Grand Canyon are slotted in the Stillwater Regional.

The top 16 national seeds in the national tournament host a regional, while the top eight seeds also host the Super Regionals, should they advance.

WVU hosted an NCAA Regional in 2019 but did not advance to the Super Regional round. It also reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

The Mountaineers are the No. 3 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship and will face the No. 6 seed Texas Tech in the opening round Wednesday night.