Leddie Brown accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

Leddie Brown (4) runs through the hole to score West Virginia’s first touchdown in its win against Texas on Nov. 20, 2021 at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo: Jamie Green)

WVU's senior tailback has been invited to participate in an annual bowl game at the site of the upcoming NFL Draft.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU running back, Leddie Brown, has accepted his invitation to participate in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, during the National Football League’s Pro Bowl week.

Brown is averaging 82.6 rushing yards per game and has rushed for 12 touchdowns this season, which is third-most in the Big 12 Conference. The senior tailback is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Brown has also been a vital part of the passing game this year, as he’s been on the receiving end of 33 passes, which is the fourth-most on the Mountaineers.

He is coming off a 158 rushing-yard performance in WVU’s recent win over Texas.

Brown currently sits in sixth place in program history with 2,732 career rushing yards, and recently passed WVU Sports Hall of Famer Artie Owens on that all-time list.

This year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday February 3rd. Las Vegas, where the Shrine Bowl is being held, is also the site of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Proceeds from the bowl benefit Shriners Children’s, which specializes in pediatric orthopedics, burn care, spinal cord injury rehabilitation and cleft lip/palate. The WVU men’s basketball team recently participated in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, SC.

More information on the history of the Shrine Bowl can be found here.