Legg named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Casey Legg prepared to kick field goal

Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — His perfect season may have come to an end, but still, WVU place kicker Casey Legg has earned praise for his performance against TCU. 

The kicker from Charleston, West Virginia, has been named a Star of the Week by the Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Award. 

Legg nailed three of his four field goal attempts from 49, 38 and 27 yards out, helping the Mountaineers end their road losing streak with a 29-17 victory at TCU. He made 13 field goal attempts in a row to start the season before a fourth quarter try was blocked. 

Legg is still perfect on extra points, though. He sent two through the uprights in Fort Worth, bringing his season tally to 20-20. 

The West Virginia native has now put together five straight multi-field goal games, and became the first WVU kicker to make three field goals in a game since 2019. 

Legg also ranks second in the nation in field goal accuracy (92.9 percent) among FBS kickers with at least 14 field goal attempts. 

The Mountaineers return to action Saturday against Iowa State. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Pet Photo Contest

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter