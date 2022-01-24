Less than one month remains before the first pitch of the WVU baseball season

WVU right fielder Austin Davis removes his elbow pad after reaching first base in 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – College baseball season is fast approaching.

Randy Mazey and the West Virginia baseball program will play their first game of program’s 130th season less than one month from today.

The Mountaineers play their first game of 2022 in Conway, South Carolina, on Feb. 18 against Central Michigan as part of the Baseball at the Beach tournament hosted by Coastal Carolina. West Virginia will play four games in South Carolina and three more in Charlotte, North Carolina, before playing the home opener on March 1.

According to D1Baseball.com’s Preseason Top 25 rankings, the Mountaineers will face five ranked opponents this season. Four of those opponents also call the Big 12 Conference home, including the No. 1 team in the country, Texas.

Weekend series against No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Texas Tech, and No. 17 TCU are also on the schedule.

West Virginia’s first ranked contest of the season is scheduled for March 15 against No. 23 Duke in Durham, NC.

West Virginia will also take on nine teams that finished in the Top 50 in the country in RPI.

A full breakdown of this year’s slate of games can be found here.

The Mountaineers went 25-27 last year, but made a run during the Big 12 Baseball Championship, which ultimately came to an end in a 3-2 loss against the Longhorns.