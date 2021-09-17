Lindy’s ranks WVU women’s hoops No. 16 in preseason poll

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team was tabbed No. 16 in this year’s Lindy’s Sports Magazine preseason poll, as announced by the publication.

UConn was tabbed the preseason No. 1 by Lindy’s, while South Carolina took the No. 2 spot. Stanford, Maryland and Big 12 foe Baylor rounded out the top five.

Along with the Mountaineers and Lady Bears, Iowa State checked in at No. 12 in Lindy’s poll.

West Virginia is coming off a 22-7 campaign in 2020-21, in which the team finished second in the Big 12 Conference with a record of 13-5. The Mountaineers made their third appearance in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship final and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.