LISTEN: Brown, Herman set the stage for Big 12 showdown in Austin

Head coach Neal Brown is still thrilled about West Virginia’s upset victory over nationally ranked Kansas State, but now it’s time to turn attention to another formidable foe.

WVU will take on Texas Saturday at noon in one of the biggest games left on its schedule, and the Longhorns just beat a team that the head coach says “was playing as well as anybody in the country.”

“Texas is probably the most talented team in our league, so we’ve got our hands full this week,” Brown said.

WVU and Texas are part of a trio of squads who have lost two games in the Big 12. That group of teams is trailing a trio of one-loss teams — Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State — in the conference standings. It’s not out of the question that the winner of Saturday’s game could still compete for a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

Brown also discussed some scheduling challenges due to a mandatory day off on Election Day, as well as a personnel update on kickers Evan Staley and Casey Legg. Listen to his full teleconference at the top of this page.

