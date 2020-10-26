LISTEN: Brown, Klieman preview Saturday’s meeting between WVU and K-State

On the Big 12’s weekly teleconference, head coach Neal Brown said WVU played one of its better games offensively against Texas Tech and also showed improvement on special teams, but the Mountaineers didn’t finish in a 34-27 loss.

Finishing games, he said, is something this team needs to figure out if it wants to stay competitive in the Big 12.

“This team’s got to get to a point where we finish those types of games,” Brown said. “In our league, most of these games are gonna come down to the fourth quarter. We won one vs. Baylor and we didn’t win this one vs. Texas Tech, and we didn’t win vs. Oklahoma State, so we’re 1-2 in those type of contests, and we’ve got to be better.”

Brown also previewed West Virginia’s next matchup with Kansas State, reflected on last year’s meeting between the two teams and discussed the culture of Mountaineer football. Listen to his full remarks at the top of this page.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman entered the Big 12 around the same time Brown did, and lost to West Virginia at home last November in his first season at the helm. Klieman thinks the Mountaineers are an even better team this season.

“He’s doing a great job there, that’s for sure, and you can see how much progress they’ve made from year one to year two,” Klieman said.

West Virginia hosts K-State Saturday at noon at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.