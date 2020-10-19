LISTEN: Brown, Wells look ahead to Saturday’s clash in Lubbock

As West Virginia gets ready to take on Texas Tech Saturday, head coach Neal Brown admits the WVU defense is clicking, thanks to a standout performer in each position group.

On the Big 12’s weekly teleconference, Brown commended the play of defensive lineman Darius Stills, linebacker Tony Fields and safety Tykee Smith, who he said have been the defense’s leaders from a production standpoint.

Brown added that Smith, who was a freshman All-American last season, has found a way to elevate his game in his second year with the program.

“He, Tony Fields and Darius, and that’s one guy at each level of your defense that’s playing at a really high level right now,” Brown said.

Currently, WVU ranks No. 1 in the country in total defense. Listen to Brown’s remarks from Monday’s teleconference at the top of this page.

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells says WVU has clearly improved from its 5-7 campaign in 2019, and he wants to see his defense emulate the way West Virginia’s is playing.

“That’s what we’re trying to get back to,” Wells said. “Getting into stance, getting aligned and then play with tremendous effort, and I think West Virginia shows that. Credit to their coaching staff, but the credit goes to those players.”

The Mountaineers will meet the Red Raiders Saturday at 5:30 ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2.