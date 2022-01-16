Listen to the debut episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast

Ep. 1 – Da’Sean Butler – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Mountaineer basketball legend and current G-League assistant coach Da'Sean Butler is our guest on the premiere of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast. Butler, who is currently on the bench with the College Park Skyhawks, joins Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone to discuss his path to coaching, his coaching style, former Mountaineers in the pros and Bob Huggins' coaching legacy. Subscribe to the free Gold and Blue Nation Podcast for more episodes, including exclusive interviews and postgame reaction from the Gold and Blue Nation team. For more WVU sports coverage, download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite Apple or Android device, and follow Gold and Blue Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

But Da’Sean Butler’s playing days are now over. In fact, he has taken the next step in his career. After beginning his coaching career at Wheeling University, Butler is now in his first season as an assistant coach for the College Park Skyhawks of the G-League.

The former WVU star and professional basketball player shares the origin story of his coaching journey with us on the debut episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast. Listen to the complete interview at the top of this page.

