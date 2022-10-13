MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Night football is back at Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time since 2018 as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1.

For a full preview on the clash, click here. For more information, click here.

Be sure to stop here for live updates from the stadium as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: Baylor takes a 24-17 lead over West Virginia into the locker room. WVU will receive to start the second half.

0:54: WVU goes three-and-out and flips the field to the Baylor 27 yard line. JT Daniels tries two passes to Kaden Prather in the short series, neither of which connect.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (24-17 – 1:14): Five plays, 75 yards. Shapen recovers after the hiccup and scores another explosive touchdown, this time to Craig Williams, who breaks a series of tackles to score from 39 yards out.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (17-17 – 2:41): Baylor cracks a big play to get in WVU territory, but it all gets washed away after Blake Shapen fumbles while rolling to his right. Jasir Cox picks it up and returns it 65 yards for the game-tying touchdown. Sean Martin is credited with the strip sack.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (17-10 – 4:22): WVU was in a prime position to get a touchdown back. The Mountaineers had driven 74 yards to the Bears’ one yard line, but a false start against Treylan Davis pushes them back to the six. WVU tries a crossing route on third down but is unsuccessful. Casey Legg converts from 23 yards out to get some points on the board.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (17-7 – 10:52): Three plays, three massive gains, and one touchdown. Shapen completes three straight passes for 14, 25 and 35 yards to score another touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (10-7 – 13:34): Baylor needs just five plays to score its first touchdown of the game on this drive. Blake Shapen opened the quarter with a 56-yard completion to Gavin Holmes, who breaks a tackle to put the Bears inside the five yard line. Two plays later, Ben Sims finds the end zone on an old school trap play from a yard out.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia holds a 7-3 lead after one quarter of play. Baylor has possession on its own 40 with a 1st-and-10 situation.

FIELD GOAL BAYLOR (7-3 – 4:23): Baylor chews exactly six minutes off the clock in a 14-play drive but only muster a 40-yard field goal from John Mayers. The Bears take a few shots at the end zone, including a double-pass trick play that goes over Drake Dabney’s head. Blake Shapen has completed three of his six attempts so far.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0 – 10:30): After forcing a Baylor three-and-out in the opening drive, WVU marches 65 down the field in eight plays to strike first. Tony Mathis Jr. is the scorer after making an impressive, improvised run from seven yards out. JT Daniels was a perfect 4-for-4 for 38 yards on the drive.

West Virginia has won the toss and deferred to the second half.