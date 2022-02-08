LIVE GAME LOG: Iowa State at WVU hoops

West Virginia men’s basketball looks to break its longest losing skid in a decade when it hosts Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers already have some good fortune as guard and leading scorer Taz Sherman makes his return to the starting lineup. In fact, his return is just one of a few shakeups to the starting five made by Bob Huggins, the fourth-winningest head coach in Division I men’s college basketball.

Huggins has an audience with the fifth-winningest coach, Roy Williams, who he passed on the wins list earlier this season.

West Virginia starters

G Kobe Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Pauly Paulicap

Iowa State starters

G Izaiah Brockington

G Tyrese Hunter

G Gabe Kalsceur

F Robert Jones

F Tristan Enaruna

2ND HALF

7:09 (ISU 48, WVU 58): Isaiah Cottrell has the chance to break a 7-point run by Iowa State after this media timeout as he got fouled on a try at the rim. This game has slowed down — 12 of the last 19 points for either team have been scored at the free throw line. Gabe Kalscheur of the Cyclones becomes the first player to foul out at this timeout. Luckily for WVU, they have made 85 percent of their free throws so far.

11:54 (ISU 37, WVU 50): The Cyclones break their scoreless streak, out-scoring the Mountaineers 7-2 since the last media timeout. In fact, WVU hasn’t scored a field goal in just over three minutes, and foul trouble is starting to creep into the front court as both Gabe Osabuohien and Pauly Paulicap have three. ISU gets the chance to add another point as Tyreese Hunter heads to the line with the chance to complete an and-one.

15:54 (ISU 30, WVU 44): Iowa State hasn’t scored since the clock started for the half, while WVU has gotten five points, three of which have come from the free throw line. In fact, most of WVU’s offense has come from good defense. The Mountaineers have three steals already this half, then they nearly got another big bucket closer to the half after Pauly Paulicap rejected a dunk from Izaiah Brockington. The Cyclones have five turnovers this half in total.

Izaiah Brockington makes both technical free throws out of the locker room, but WVU opens the half with possession.

1ST HALF

HALF: Gabe Osabuohien gets whistled for a technical foul as he heads to the locker room, so Iowa State will start the half at the free throw line. Still, WVU ends the half on top of the Cyclones, 39-28.

2:47 (ISU 23, WVU 30): Taz Sherman and Caleb Grill went bucket-for-bucket for a couple of possessions, but WVU is still in front.

6:04 (ISU 18, WVU 25): The game gets a little sloppy over the next stretch, as both teams combine to commit five turnovers since the last stoppage. WVU has been scoreless over the last two minutes while Iowa State has scored five straight points — but the Mountaineers still have the momentum, and their defense seems to be giving the Cyclones some fits on defense.

11:55 (ISU 8, WVU 18): Caleb Grill comes down on the other end after the timeout and sinks a three-pointer, breaking a 10-point run by the Mountaineers before the media timeout.

12:51 (ISU 5, WVU 18): Freshman Seth Wilson comes off the bench and makes an immediate impact, scoring seven straight points for the Mountaineers over three consecutive possessions. That forces the Cyclones to call timeout. Right now, he and Kobe Johnson (the freshman duo from Ohio) have 10 points, outscoring the Cyclones by themselves.

15:15 (ISU 5, WVU 11): Sherman is making his return felt, adding five of WVU’s first 11 points of the game. The other six have come from three-pointers by Jalen Bridges and Kobe Johnson as the Mountaineer offense gets off to a better flow than previous games to start the contest. Iowa State, on the other hand, started off with two straight turnovers, and opening 2-for-7 from the floor.

Iowa State has won the opening tip. We are underway in Morgantown.