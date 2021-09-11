LIVE GAME LOG: Long Island (0-1) at West Virginia (0-1)

West Virginia football is back in Morgantown for its home opener, hosting the LIU Sharks for the first time in program history.

WVU is coming off its season-opening loss to Maryland on the road, and its coaching staff is looking for plenty of improvement against the Sharks, who are facing their first-ever Power Five opponent. LIU is also coming off a loss, falling 48-10 to FIU.

The Mountaineers will be without starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin for the second week in a row. The team seemed to struggle without O’Laughlin as they had to run more personnel without a tight end on the field, but regardless, the coaching staff liked what they saw out of TJ Banks, who got his first start of the season.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (28-0) – 8:58: Greene scores his first touchdown with his feet as he moves to be WVU’s leading rusher for the game so far. He ran six times for 34 yards, while completing a pass on a fourth down for 28 yards — his only completion of the drive in three attempts.

9:34: Greene is leading the Mountaineer offense down the field, mainly with his feet. WVU is in the red zone.

14:08: The Mountaineers stop the LIU drive after six plays and five yards, getting the ball on their own 35 to start their third drive of the game. Garrett Greene is now in at QB for the Mountaineers.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: WVU leads LIU by three touchdowns as the Sharks hold possession in their own territory.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (21-0) – 2:18: Leddie Brown goes head-first into the end zone to give West Virginia its third touchdown of the game. Jarret Doege got the drive started with a 27-yard connection to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, then Leddie took it the rest of the way.

4:25: WVU forces a three-and-out for LIU and get a punt from the Sharks. Isaiah Esdale is back to return, waves for a fair catch and gets bumped — so WVU will begin its drive on the Sharks’ 39 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-0) – 6:16: WVU drives 80 yards to set up a 1-yard touchdown punch from Leddie Brown. It took WVU 14 plays to get down there, and it wasn’t always a guarantee that WVU would score — the Mountaineers had to convert a 4th and 9 and a 3rd and 19 in the process. Doege opens the game tossing 4-of-6 for 74 yards, splitting those completions evenly between Winston Wright (47 yards) and Bryce Ford-Wheaton (27 yards).

11:25: LIU gets a first down early in the drive, but are stopped in their tracks after a 14-yard series. The only significant gain comes from a screen pass from Camden Orth to Tosen Oyekanmi for seven yards, but the Mountaineer defense largely stuffs the Sharks. Sean Mahone does pick up the first penalty of the contest, committing a personal foul to give LIU its early first down — but they punt, and WVU starts on its own 20.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – 14:49: Winston Wright can’t be stopped on the kick return — the receiver opens the game by taking it 90 yards to the house to give the Mountaineers a touchdown before they even take an offensive snap.

LIU has won the toss and elected to kick to WVU.