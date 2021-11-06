LIVE GAME LOG: No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) at WVU football (4-4, 2-3 Big 12)

West Virginia football is aiming for its third straight victory of the season as the Mountaineers host the 11th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Kickoff is officially set for 3:35 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers are also have a tough streak to break against the Cowboys. WVU has dropped its last six contests with the Oklahoma State, and currently trails in the all-time series, 8-4.

Follow GBN’s live game log for updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE (10-3) – 1:10: Bend, don’t break is the theme for WVU on this drive — Oklahoma State opens with consecutive chunk gains and quickly crosses into Mountaineer territory. WVU tightens up as the ball gets closer to the end zone, and forces a field goal from 34 yards out.

5:58: WVU is helped by a defensive holding call to open the drive — but that’s just about it for the Mountaineers. Doege connects with Sam James on the next play for a quick 7-yard gain, but the Cowboy front wins the next two downs. First, Leddie Brown gets stuffed at the line by a gaggle of tacklers, then Doege gets sacked for a 10-yard loss by Tyler Lacy. WVU punts and the Cowboys start on their own 30.

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE (7-3) – 8:32: The Mountaineers extended the Cowboys’ drive with some killer penalties, most prominently a roughing the passer against linebacker Jared Bartlett. It took OSU seven plays to move 53 yards, and it was capped off by a 7-yard connection from Sanders to Tay Martin in the corner of the end zone.

11:07: West Virginia goes three-and-out for the second straight drive, but this one was better than the last. Still, they gain just four yards on a pass to TJ Banks, and it’s not enough to move the chains. Sumpter punts for the third time today but can’t flip the field — Oklahoma State starts on its own 47.

12:41: The Cowboys threaten early in the drive, digging out of its bad field position to get out of their own red zone in just two plays. They slow down after a few more snaps, though, and ultimately, a holding penalty kills the drive. WVU takes over on its own 11.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia leads Oklahoma State 3-0. The Cowboys have possession on their own 44.

1:51: Garrett Greene makes his first major mistake as a Mountaineer. He starts the drive off at quarterback, and on the second play, he runs out to his left — he takes a hit and fumbles, but Tony Mathis makes a big hustle play to prevent a turnover. Tyler Sumpter punts and pins the Cowboys on their own five.

4:00: Two years in a row, the Mountaineers get an interception from a Stills brother. This time, Dante is able to disrupt Oklahoma State’s pass protection and tip Sanders’s pass in the air and recover it for the pick. WVU gets it on the Oklahoma State 40.

5:19: West Virginia follows up the big defensive stand with a relatively quick drive on offense. The Mountaineers get two 6-yard gains to open the series, but Jarret Doege is sacked for a 7-yard loss after they move the chains. WVU can’t dig itself out of the hole and is forced to punt — OSU takes over on its own 32.

7:40: Spencer Sanders’s first drive in Morgantown doesn’t quite go as planned. After completing his first pass attempt on first down, the Cowboys go with two straight run plays. The Mountaineers end up stuffing OSU on third down and forcing a punt — they’ll take over on their own 23.

WEST VIRGINIA FIELD GOAL (3-0) – 9:21: WVU’s offense gets some early gains under Jarret Doege’s lead, as the Mountaineers push 64 yards down the field in 11 plays. They get their first big play of the game on the second snap, when Doege found Sam James on a crossing route, with the wideout making some plays to put the Mountaineers in Cowboy territory. The drive ends in the red zone, though, and Casey Legg puts WVU ahead with a 30-yard kick.

West Virginia will receive the opening kickoff from Oklahoma State.