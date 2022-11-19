Garrett Greene runs for a first down against the Sooners. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — It’s Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Two key Mountaineers are not suited up for the game. Wide receiver Kaden Prather will not play against the Wildcats, despite entering the stadium with the team in the Mountaineer Mantrip. Cornerback Charles Woods will not play either, and he said his goodbye to the program on social media as he indicated that he will enter the transfer portal.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia trails by 16 points heading into the locker room. The Mountaineers will receive the second half kickoff.

FIELD GOAL KANSAS STATE (41-25 – 0:01): Zentner nails his second 40-plus yard field goal in the quarter.

0:08: Kansas State has the ball on the 35 yard line, setting up a 53-yard field goal attempt. West Virginia calls timeout to set up its defense.

FIELD GOAL KANSAS STATE (38-25 – 1:46): The WVU defense is able to hold K-State to its least efficient drive of the game that goes 12 plays for 37 yards. The Wildcats still muster a field goal, though, as Ty Zentner is good from 46 yards out.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (35-25 – 6:55): Sam James is having a heck of a day, catching his third touchdown pass from Garrett Greene to keep the Mountaineers in this game. James has scored on all three of his catches and gained 102 receiving yards in the process. WVU tries to go for two but is unsuccessful.

TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE (35-19 – 13:28): Will Howard throws his first touchdown of the game as he finds Ben Sinnott for a 15-yard connection.

K-State starts with the ball on the WVU 11 yard line.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Kansas State has a 28-19 lead to start the second quarter.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (28-19 – 1:22): After his pick, Garrett Greene has been money. He finds Sam James open in the seam for a 71-yard touchdown pass. Again, though, Legg misses the extra point.

TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE (28-13 – 2:17): Another quick drive for the Wildcats. Will Howard caps the drive off with a QB sneak after Malik Knowles set it up with a 26-yard reception that goes to the goal line. K-State needs four plays to go 34 yards — they average 11.6 yards per play.

TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE (21-13 – 5:12): We have ourselves a track meet in Morgantown. K-State goes 68 yards in just three plays as DJ Giddens runs up the left sideline for a 49-yard score.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-13 – 6:41): West Virginia gets its revenge. Malachi Ruffin picks off Will Howard and sprints 43 yards to the house to nearly tie the game up. A delay of game penalty before the PAT pushes WVU back, however, and Casey Legg misses his first extra point of the season.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-7 – 8:26): Greene bounces back and moves the offense well, finding Sam James for 26 yards to get WVU its first points of the game. The key play happened a snap before the score, though, as Greene ducked out of the pocket on fourth down to squeeze a pass into Cortez Braham to keep the drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE (14-0 – 11:51): Garrett Greene is picked off over the middle on third down by Cincere Mason, who returns the ball 37 yards for the touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE (7-0 – 12:52): Deuce Vaughn gets his first touchdown of the day with a 15-yard rush. The Wildcats lean heavily on the star tailback, giving him three touches in the lightning-fast five-play drive, that goes 69 yards.

Kansas State won the toss and elected to receive the opening kick. West Virginia will defend the south end zone to start the contest.