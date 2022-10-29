MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football eyes a marquee victory on Saturday when it hosts No. 7 TCU. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers will try to get the upset without the help of either of their starting guards. While left guard James Gmiter was listed as out before gameday, right guard Doug Nester was a late addition to the injured list. In their place, Tomas Rimac and Jordan White will start in the guard spots.

For a full preview of Saturday’s clash, click here. For more information, click here.

Be sure to stop here so you don’t miss any of the action!

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia trails No. 7 TCU 28-21 at the halftime break. The Mountaineers will receive to start the second half.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (28-21 – 0:24): The Horned Frogs regain the lead after snagging gains of 2, 13 and 28 yards. They score again from distance on the ground as Emani Bailey breaks some tackles to find paydirt from 30 yards out.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (21-21 – 1:35): Johnson caps the drive off on fourth down with a five-yard catch from JT Daniels to tie the ballgame up.

1:48: West Virginia is in the red zone. The Mountaineers are on a long drive looking to tie it up and have run 13 plays for 84 yards to get to the five yard line. CJ Donaldson is out for the time being after suffering an injury, but he is still on the sideline. Justin Johnson is in at tailback.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (21-14 – 7:00): The Horned Frogs get the ball back after JT Daniels gets strip-sacked. The play was reviewed, and fans at Mountaineer Field clearly felt that the play was an incomplete pass, but officials upheld the call. TCU scored on the next play as Kendre Miller takes a handoff 51 yards up the middle to the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (14-14 – 11:42): West Virginia’s defense had the Horned Frogs on the ropes, but they pull off another explosive play to tie up the game. This time, Duggan finds Quentin Johnston wide-open for a 55-yard scoring connection. On a positive note for the Mountaineers, Dante Stills recorded his first tackle-for-loss in the game, putting the fifth-year at the top of WVU’s all-time career TFL list.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-7 – 14:47): Donaldson strikes again from one yard out to start the second quarter of play, capping off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. The freshman tailback is already up to 74 yards in the game after scoring his second touchdown.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: WVU is on the 1 yard line to start the second quarter as the game is tied at 7.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (7-7 – 4:27): TCU answers three plays later. Max Duggan finds Taye Barber for a 71-yard touchdown pass.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0 – 6:02): WVU gets off to a fast start in this one. After forcing a TCU punt after Jared Bartlett sacked Max Duggan to stall the opening drive, WVU works its way 80 yards down the field to jump ahead. JT Daniels is a perfect 3-for-3 on the series, but CJ Donaldson pushes the Mountaineers in, carrying the ball on the last five plays to drive WVU into the end zone.

West Virginia won the toss and has deferred. The Mountaineers will defend the south end of the field.