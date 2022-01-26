LIVE GAME LOG: Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at WVU men’s hoops (13-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Sean McNeil shouts in excitement as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball hosts the Oklahoma Sooners at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Both teams enter this contest in the midst of some respective cold spells. WVU just completed possibly the toughest stretch of its season, facing three straight ranked opponents in Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech and coming out without a single win. The Sooners might be even hungrier for a win, though, as they aim to snap a four-game losing streak.

At tip-off, Bob Huggins will reach yet another career milestone as he coaches in his 500th game at West Virginia.

Be sure to stop back here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Oklahoma starters

G Jordan Goldwire

G Umoja Gibson

G Jacob Groves

F Tanner Groves

F Jalen Hill

1ST HALF

11:53 (OU 14, WVU 12): It’s a tough one indeed, only four fouls have been called and all of them have gone against Oklahoma, but WVU hasn’t been without its tough plays either. OU is still owning the inside, having scored 12 of its 14 points from layups. WVU is 55.6 percent from the field, and has scored its last six points from the paint.

15:56 (OU 8, WVU 8): Two contrasting offenses thus far are knotted up as all of OU’s points have come from layups. Bob Huggins saw an early need for some grit, so he sent in Pauly Paulicap and Gabe Osabuohien to add some toughness. WVU’s offense has all come from jumpers, two three-pointers (Taz Sherman, Isaiah Cottrell) while Sherman heads to the line after hitting the game-tying mid-range jump shot with an and-one.

West Virginia has won the opening tip. We are underway in Morgantown.