MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) looks to break a three-game skid on Saturday as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) in a Big 12 Conference clash. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX Sports 1.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (12-6 – 0:33): Garrett Greene leads WVU on its first scoring drive, eventually punching the score in from five yards out. The Sooners steal two points on the conversion, though, as Kolton McGhee fumbles the snap and it’s returned Billy Bowman.

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA (10-0 – 1:06): West Virginia punter Oklahoma pins the Sooners inside their own five yard line. That doesn’t fade OU — the Sooners need just four plays to gain 96 yards and score the first touchdown of the game. Marvin Mims atones for a wide-open drop earlier in the quarter as he sets up the score with a 67-yard reception. Eric Gray punches it in from 12 yards out.

FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA (3-0 – 9:42): The Sooners break the tie with a 32-yard field goal by Schmit. That caps off a 9-play, 75-yard drive that nearly ended in a touchdown, but the score was called back after a review for offensive pass interference. The Sooner pass game hasn’t worked tonight, as 110 of their 151 yards have come on the ground, including a 54-yard dash by Eric Gray on this drive.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Neither offense has been able to break through and find points. WVU and Oklahoma head to the second quarter scoreless — but Garrett Greene is in at quarterback as the Mountaineers look for a spark.

13:36: Oklahoma goes tempo in its first drive, running four plays in the first 40 seconds of the game. The WVU defense toughens up as it’s pushed into its own territory and forces OU to try a field goal, but Zach Schmit tries a 54-yarder that falls well short of the goalpost.

Oklahoma has won the toss and elects to receive the opening kickoff.