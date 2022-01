LIVE GAME LOG: Oklahoma State (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) at WVU men’s hoops (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Sean McNeil prepares to drive as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s hoops closes out its two-game home stand with a Big 12 Conference matchup against Oklahoma State. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Both teams enter this contest on the heels of their first league wins of the season, with the Mountaineers notching a comeback victory at home over Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys also won at home that day, upsetting No. 17 Texas in Stillwater.

Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Oklahoma State starters

G Avery Anderson III

G Bryce Williams

G Isaac Likekele

G Bryce Thompson

C Moussa Cisse

1ST HALF

15:46 (OSU 7, WVU 6): Jalen Bridges has all of WVU’s points right now, adding an and-one out of short break for Johnson’s injury. The Mountaineers are having trouble guarding the paint — two of the Cowboys’ buckets have come off dunks. On a positive note, Kedrian Johnson walked off on his own power, and is currently standing in Bob Huggins’s huddle.

17:00 (OSU 5, WVU 3): After the first two minutes go by without a score, Jalen Bridges opens the game up with a three-pointer. Bryce Williams then comes down on the other end to answer with a three of his own. A possession later, he adds a fast break dunk — but unfortunately for WVU, Kedrian Johnson is down after landing awkwardly while going for a rebound.

West Virginia wins the opening tip. We are underway at the WVU Coliseum.